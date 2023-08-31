SUBSCRIBE
Culture

This can’t-miss party is bringing runway vibes to the Columbia Museum of Art

Tickets are now available for the Rendez-Vous Opening Party, happening Friday, Oct. 6.

August 31, 2023 • 
Columbia Museum of ArtKayla Machado
Woman wearing glasses and dress with large ruffled red sleeves

Put on your runway outfit and get to the CMA, because McQueen has arrived.

Photo provided by the Columbia Museum of Art

Something you should know about us: We’ve been counting the days until “Lee Alexander McQueen & Ann Ray: Rendez-Vous” opens at the CMA. (Today’s count? 30.)

We’re officially one month out from the opening of this iconic exhibition, which means we’re also one month out from its much-anticipated opening party.

Whether you’ve been planning your runway-ready outfit for weeks or prefer to stick with a subtler look, you’re invited to revel in the moment and celebrate with specialty cocktails, heavy hors d’ oeuvres, and an exclusive sneak peek at the exhibition.

Each ticket includes a reserved time slot to see the exhibition (read: the crowds you enjoy at the soiree won’t be clustered in the galleries), which includes 50 garments designed by McQueen and 60+ photographs taken by Ann Ray, the only photographer permitted to document the behind-the-scenes culture of his runway shows.

Ready to get creative with your couture and celebrate a fashion icon at an unforgettable party? Snag your ticket.

Party details this way

