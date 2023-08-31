This can’t-miss party is bringing runway vibes to the Columbia Museum of Art

Something you should know about us: We’ve been counting the days until “Lee Alexander McQueen & Ann Ray: Rendez-Vous” opens at the CMA. (Today’s count? 30.)

We’re officially one month out from the opening of this iconic exhibition, which means we’re also one month out from its much-anticipated opening party.

Whether you’ve been planning your runway-ready outfit for weeks or prefer to stick with a subtler look, you’re invited to revel in the moment and celebrate with specialty cocktails, heavy hors d’ oeuvres, and an exclusive sneak peek at the exhibition.

Each ticket includes a reserved time slot to see the exhibition (read: the crowds you enjoy at the soiree won’t be clustered in the galleries), which includes 50 garments designed by McQueen and 60+ photographs taken by Ann Ray, the only photographer permitted to document the behind-the-scenes culture of his runway shows.

Ready to get creative with your couture and celebrate a fashion icon at an unforgettable party? Snag your ticket.

