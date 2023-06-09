Columbia Museum of Art’s Exclusive McQueen & Ray Exhibition

“Alexander McQueen’s garments have graced celebrities worldwide. The crowns donned by Kate Middleton and her daughter during the recent coronation of King Charles, or the outfits sported by Beyoncé on her new Renaissance tour, showcase his quintessential style,” said Jackie Adams, Columbia Museum of Art’s Director of Art and Learning.

On Saturday, October 7, the “Lee Alexander McQueen & Ann Ray: Rendez-Vous” exhibition will open at the Columbia Museum of Art. Curated by Barrett Barrera Projects, the exhibition marks the second stop of a highly anticipated multi-city tour and presents an intimate look at the fashion virtuoso and the gifted photographer.

The exhibition features 60 photographs taken by Ann Ray, alongside garments gifted to her by McQueen. “Rendez-Vous” also features over 50 magnificent McQueen pieces from the Barrett Barrera Projects’ collection, the largest private collection of McQueen’s work.

These garments, photographs, and associated materials tell the story of the fashion duo’s intertwined artistic journey and friendship.

For CMA’s Jackie Adams, the upcoming exhibition hits close to home.

“Born in Scotland with a family deeply rooted in garment-making, I saw in McQueen a renegade force of creativity,” Jackie shares. “As a young Gen Xer, he was like a rockstar who broke away from tradition with in-your-face creativity, something we had never seen before.”

Jackie is optimistic about the exhibition’s appeal, especially given Columbia’s proximity to fashion-loving cities. “We’re excited to be a hub for folks from our community and beyond to experience the work of a revered and respected icon of fashion.”

While we wait for “Rendez-Vous” to make its way to the CMA, we recommend checking out current exhibitions

“Resurgence and Renaissance: Art of the Catawba Nation Since 1973” and “Tina Williams Brewer: Stories of Grace.”

