Hunting for unique, handcrafted gifts? The Meeting Street Artisan Market in West Columbia is decked out for the holidays.

On the first three Saturdays in December (7, 14, and 21), stroll through a festive wonderland at the Interactive Art Park to shop everything from handcrafted jewelry and original art pieces to tasty homemade treats.

Psst… It’s the perfect opportunity to support local businesses while finding one-of-a-kind gifts for everyone on your list.

