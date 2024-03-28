Culture

Wait, is the term “Soda City” cringe? Let us know

We had a reader provide feedback and share their thoughts about the term “Soda City” and we want to know if you agree.

March 28, 2024 • 
Samantha Robertson
Soda City

You may recognize the term Soda City the most from Soda City Market — Columbia’s local, Saturday vendor market. | Photo by @brett.cr3

The below feedback came across our desk, and we have to know if other Soda Citiz— we mean locals — agree.

For a little backstory, the moniker “Soda City” comes from a shortened version of Columbia — Cola. Cola is another word for soda, and thus, Soda City was born.

“Will you please do a poll about whether or not residents of Columbia like the term “Soda Citizens”. I think it’s cringy, along with “Soda City”, but would like to know if it’s just me. It’s just such a tortured moniker.

I would prefer they rename Columbia completely if this is the alternative. Or just let this nickname die a natural death. For fun, maybe take suggestions for something better. Love the publication. Hate Soda Citizens.

Thanks!”

Let us know if you agree and share your preferred moniker for Columbia.

