🌌 When the stars make you drool...

…Just like a pasta e fasule, that’s amore.
Whether you’re looking for the ultimate date night or a fun evening out with friends or family, The South Carolina State Museum’s annual Valentine’s event, Amore Under the Stars, offers plenty of festive fun.
From 6-10 p.m., enjoy:
- A champagne bar
- Night sky observing in the Boeing Observatory (weather permitting)
- Planetarium laser show “Love Under the Laser Lights,” featuring music from Taylor Swift, Fleetwood Mac + more, sponsored by Murphy Grantland
- Delicious food from Loosh Culinaire
- Live jazz music
Pro tip: Get your tickets before they sell out.