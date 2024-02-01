Sponsored Content
🌌 When the stars make you drool...

February 1, 2024 • 
South Carolina State Museum
Tickets include two drink tickets per guest — additional beer, wine, champagne, and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase.

Tickets include two drink tickets per guest — additional beer, wine, champagne, and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase.

Just like a pasta e fasule, that’s amore.

Whether you’re looking for the ultimate date night or a fun evening out with friends or family, The South Carolina State Museum’s annual Valentine’s event, Amore Under the Stars, offers plenty of festive fun.

From 6-10 p.m., enjoy:

  • A champagne bar
  • Night sky observing in the Boeing Observatory (weather permitting)
  • Planetarium laser show “Love Under the Laser Lights,” featuring music from Taylor Swift, Fleetwood Mac + more, sponsored by Murphy Grantland
  • Delicious food from Loosh Culinaire
  • Live jazz music

Pro tip: Get your tickets before they sell out.

Tickets this way, amore

