The Old Mill Pond Trail is open for Lexington locals to enjoy

The Town of Lexington is holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the official opening of the Old Mill Trail today, Friday, Sept. 13, at 10:30 a.m.

The trail

Lexington + Midlands locals can now stroll the 1.15-mile paved loop around the Lexington Mill Pond where Hazelwood Brewing Company and The Tent Coffee Shop are located. Fun fact: Lexington’s Old Mill was built in the 1890s and was originally known as the Lexington Manufacturing Company. The water generated power for 200 looms + 7,000 spindles.

In the 1980s, the mill was converted into a mixed-use development, and the walking path was originally planned in 2012 as part of the Town’s Vision Plan. Because of the Thousand Year Flood in 2015, plans for the path were thwarted. The Town of Lexington went back to the drawing board, and nine years later, the public can now enjoy the Old Mill Pond Trail.