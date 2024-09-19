USA BMX Gold Cup Championship rolls into Lexington

Beginning today through Sunday, Sept. 22, Lexington BMX Track will host the USA BMX Gold Cup Championship Southeast, bringing hundreds to the Midlands, ranging from amateurs to professionals.
Expect high-octane racing across dirt tracks filled with jumps, tight corners, and intense straightaways. Events begin today at 5 p.m., with races continuing Saturday at 11:30 a.m. and Sunday at 8 a.m.
Beyond the races, BMX enthusiasts can explore Lexington BMX, one of only three sanctioned tracks in South Carolina, with others in Rock Hill and Spartanburg. Keep an eye out for young local standouts like Rylan Ready, Nolan Ready, and Donavon Borgman tackling impressive jumps + twists.