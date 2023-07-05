Win a choose-your-own-adventure Wild Dunes vacation

Could you use a vacation? How about five nights in a vacation house at Wild Dunes Resort?

Lowes Foods is hosting a sweepstakes for Lowes Foods Vacation Ambassadors. One lucky winner (and up to five guests, ages 21+) will enjoy one of these dream beach trips:

Beach Oasis

Spend your days in Wild Dunes relaxing by your own private pool, then sip evening cocktails on the rooftop deck watching the sunset. When it’s time for dinner, enjoy the huge gourmet kitchen where everyone can gather. This package comes with chairs, beach games, and more to get you around the resort.

Heart of the Resort

This package is at the center of the action. Vacationers can easily walk to the boardwalk, beach, and multiple pools. It includes a cabana rental and time in the beautiful Spa at Sweetgrass.

Marina Life

Calling all nature lovers who want to spend time with dolphins. Drop your kayak (included with this package) in the water and enjoy an eco-tour and chartered boat ride. Bonus: A Lowcountry Boil on Capers Island.

No matter which vacation the winner chooses, the cupboards and fridge will be fully stocked, courtesy of Lowes Foods. They will also win:



Free Lowes Foods To Go

A chef-prepared dinner with an accompanying local musician

A chef-prepared picnic lunch

A private wine tasting and pairing

An excursion to local breweries

And more.

So, what’s the catch? As a Lowes Foods Ambassador, your excursions will be documented for sharing. Think of it as being a vacation influencer — but don’t worry, you’ll have plenty of time to enjoy the house on your own.

Entries are open now through August 27, and winners will be selected on August 28. Good luck, Cola.

Learn more and enter to win