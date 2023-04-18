SUBSCRIBE
Food

Curiosity Coffee Celebrates Six Years with Dragon Room Pop-up

Curiosity Coffee Celebrates Six Years with Coffee Passport release.

April 18, 2023 • 
David Stringer
IMG_4262.jpg

The Dragon Room and Curiosity Coffee teamed up for a special pop-up event. | Photo by COLAtoday team

The line stretched across the Curiosity Coffee parking lot before The Dragon Room’s tent opened for business on Monday afternoon. This is the third pop-up from the Pan-Asian cocktail bar and Izakaya coming to the Vista later this year from restauranteur Kristian Niemi (Bourbon + Black Rooster).

The parking lot pop-up event kicked off a week of celebration for the Main Street coffee shop celebrating its sixth anniversary.

On Saturday, it will host a Raise the Roof event from 5-8 p.m. featuring the Eau Claire Marching Band, DJ Liv, and food and drink specials. Curiosity also announced a $150 coffee passport with a limited chance to experience upcoming single-origin coffees and free batch brew for the remainder of the year.

Funds from the coffee passport and the week of events will go toward building an awning for the patio that will help keep patrons cool during Cola’s famously hot summers.

More from COLAtoday
Bird's-eye view of food spread on a wooden table, with steak and fries at the center
Sponsored
Take yourself on a Columbia culinary adventure
Sponsored by
giphy.gif
Business
Inside Knowledge Perk in the W.B. Smith Whaley House
April 14, 2023
 · 
David Stringer
Jason Bruner smiling and standing in front of Hampton Street Vineyard.
Sponsored
👀 There’s a new chef in town
Sponsored by
A raised glass with Boku's green wall and cherry blossoms as a backdrop.
Sponsored
Try This: Weekend brunch at Boku Kitchen & Saloon
Sponsored by