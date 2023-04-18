Curiosity Coffee Celebrates Six Years with Dragon Room Pop-up

The line stretched across the Curiosity Coffee parking lot before The Dragon Room’s tent opened for business on Monday afternoon. This is the third pop-up from the Pan-Asian cocktail bar and Izakaya coming to the Vista later this year from restauranteur Kristian Niemi (Bourbon + Black Rooster).

The parking lot pop-up event kicked off a week of celebration for the Main Street coffee shop celebrating its sixth anniversary.

On Saturday, it will host a Raise the Roof event from 5-8 p.m. featuring the Eau Claire Marching Band, DJ Liv, and food and drink specials. Curiosity also announced a $150 coffee passport with a limited chance to experience upcoming single-origin coffees and free batch brew for the remainder of the year.

Funds from the coffee passport and the week of events will go toward building an awning for the patio that will help keep patrons cool during Cola’s famously hot summers.