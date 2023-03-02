Will we always change the clock?

It’s time to set the clock forward.

So far, only two states opt out of daylight saving time (or DST) — Arizona and Hawaii — but changes could be on the horizon for our local clocks as well. South Carolina and many other states have made moves towards “ year-round daylight saving time ” which would mean no longer changing the clocks twice a year (each spring and each fall) by permanently adjusting everyone’s time zone forward by one hour.

Want to learn more? You can read up on which states have introduced DST laws, bills, and resolutions, and see where permanent DST bills have failed. (Our state is on the list.)

So why are we still moving the clock? Well, federal law doesn’t yet allow permanent DST. So, even if the state approves, it’s up to Congress to set the clocks… so the DST debate is something we’ll have to sleep on.