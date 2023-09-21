SUBSCRIBE
Be the Broker: What should move into the old Nonnah’s space in The Vista?

This is some prime real estate up for grabs — so let us know your business ideas for the space.

September 21, 2023 • 
Michaela Leung
The outside of Trinity Partner's available space in downtown Columbia, SC.

What should call this historic 12,170 total sqft. building home?

Photo provided by Trinity Partners

Table of Contents
Gallery:

Pour that cup of coffee and get those thinking caps ready — it’s time to Be the Broker and let us know what new development you want to see in downtown Columbia.

Remember Nonnah’s? The incredible cakes, the delightful coffee, and that prime location. Now, that space at 925 Gervais St. is up for lease with Trinity Partners.

In the heart of The Vista, (right between Whit-Ash Furnishings and 929 Kitchen & Bar on Gervais Street), the space features:

  • Retail space on the first floor
  • Office space on the second floor
  • Parking lot (±0.5 acre) with 63 spots
  • Walkable distance to the State House, USC’s campus, and tons of popular restaurants + shops

So, who do you think should move in?
Maybe a hot new restaurant, trendy shopping space, or anything your heart desires. Head to our Instagram to let us know in the comments.

1/4
2/4
3/4
4/4

