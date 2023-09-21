Be the Broker: What should move into the old Nonnah’s space in The Vista?

Pour that cup of coffee and get those thinking caps ready — it’s time to Be the Broker and let us know what new development you want to see in downtown Columbia.

Remember Nonnah’s? The incredible cakes, the delightful coffee, and that prime location. Now, that space at 925 Gervais St. is up for lease with Trinity Partners.

In the heart of The Vista, (right between Whit-Ash Furnishings and 929 Kitchen & Bar on Gervais Street), the space features:



Retail space on the first floor

Office space on the second floor

Parking lot (±0.5 acre) with 63 spots

Walkable distance to the State House, USC’s campus, and tons of popular restaurants + shops

So, who do you think should move in?

Maybe a hot new restaurant, trendy shopping space, or anything your heart desires. Head to our Instagram to let us know in the comments.

Gallery:

