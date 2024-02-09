Real Estate  Development

Farmers Market, assisted living, and more coming to Congaree Pointe

A new initiative at Congaree Pointe, promises to transform Columbia with a diverse array of amenities, including a farmers market, affordable senior living, and more.

February 9, 2024 • 
Samantha Robertson
Screenshot 2024-02-09 at 2.49.43 PM.png

The red pin on the map is where the announced Bluff/Atlas Road Improvement Project will be developed. | Photo via Google Maps.

The Columbia Empowerment Zone, Inc. (CEZ), along with state, county, and city officials, announced a Bluff/Atlas Road Improvement Project, near Williams-Brice Stadium.

The initiative aims to revitalize a historically neglected corridor, hoping to address residents limited access to fresh food and healthcare.

Development features

  • A marketplace — Market at Congaree Station — nurturing food service and artisan entrepreneurs, alongside a farmers market
  • Event + green spaces
  • Affordable assisted living facilities
  • A federally qualified health center and government services facilities (like sheriff’s substation + magistrate’s office)

Timeline

The Post and Courier reported that construction on the 23-acre project will begin soon and officials anticipate completing construction by late 2025, although the development of the assisted living facilities will likely require additional time.

More from COLAtoday
Screenshot 2024-02-05 at 12.20.38 PM.png
Business
What you’d like to see at the Richland Mall space
February 6, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Richland Mall Redevelopment
Development
Forest Acre’s Richland Mall is set to transform into a new city park
February 5, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Komodo Dragon Riverbanks Zoo
Development
Riverbanks Zoo’s 50th anniversary celebrations: new partnerships and initiatives
February 5, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Screenshot 2024-02-05 at 11.56.10 AM.png
Development
Richland Mall redevelopment set to begin
February 5, 2024
 · 
David Stringer