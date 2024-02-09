Farmers Market, assisted living, and more coming to Congaree Pointe

The Columbia Empowerment Zone, Inc. (CEZ), along with state, county, and city officials, announced a Bluff/Atlas Road Improvement Project, near Williams-Brice Stadium.

The initiative aims to revitalize a historically neglected corridor, hoping to address residents limited access to fresh food and healthcare.

Development features

A marketplace — Market at Congaree Station

Event + green spaces

Affordable

A federally qualified health center and government services facilities (like sheriff’s substation + magistrate’s office)

Timeline

The Post and Courier reported that construction on the 23-acre project will begin soon and officials anticipate completing construction by late 2025, although the development of the assisted living facilities will likely require additional time.