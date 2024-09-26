Support Us Button Widget
Real Estate  Development

New event space opening in BullStreet District

Set to open in December, The Laundry Building offers event space and leasing opportunities for restaurants, retail, and offices in BullStreet District.

September 26, 2024 • 
David Stringer
The Laundry-Drone photo 11.jpg

A birds eye view of The Laundry in the BullStreet District.

Photo provided by Flock and Rally

Over the past 130 years, The Laundry building in the BullStreet District has survived an earthquake, fires, and several renovations. Now, the latest renovation for the oldest surviving service building on the campus is almost complete.

Set to open in December, The Laundry will offer 15,700 sqft of mixed-use space, including a new event venue for weddings, corporate gatherings, and private events. Avant Holdings, the developer behind the project, is providing leasing opportunities for restaurants, retail, and creative office spaces. Think: a wine and charcuterie bar or a yoga space where instructors can offer classes.

The Laundry .jpeg

The renovation kept many of the original features in the building.

Rendering by StudioL2R

Picture this

The main level of the venue spans 4,300 sqft, blending exposed brick, high ceilings, and natural light. The Grove, an outdoor event space, offers a shaded setting under mature trees. The upper level provides a more intimate atmosphere, ideal for smaller events, with vaulted ceilings and views of nearby landmarks.

The Laundry rendering bull street.png

Marked with a blue star, The Laundry building is located behind the Babcock Building.

Image via City of Columbia Planning Commision

A glimpse into the past

Built in 1883, the Laundry Building is the oldest surviving service structure in the BullStreet District. Originally supporting the former South Carolina State Hospital, the building’s restoration by architect Studio 2LR retains historical elements like clerestory windows, heart pine beams, and steel sash windows.

Part of BullStreet’s larger development

This project is on the laundry list of projects currently under development in the BullStreet District. Stay tuned to COLAtoday for an update on all the ongoing projects in the district including new housing construction, small businesses, restaurants, and USC’s School of Medicine.

