Doctors’ Orders: Eating healthy at Hampton Street Vineyard

Since 1995, French eatery Hampton Street Vineyard has been pouring fine wine and serving farm-to-table cuisine in downtown’s historic Sylvan Building. And c’est si bon — it’s so good.

For our next serving of Doctors’ Orders, we’re dining at this Columbia landmark with Dr. Joseph Lawton, III, an interventional cardiologist at Lexington Medical Heart and Vascular Center.

“I would order the arugula salad, crab cake, and chicken paillard with olives and hummus,” Dr. Lawton said. “These choices are all in keeping with the Mediterranean Diet, which is the best diet to prevent cardiovascular disease.”

Psst... This style of eating focuses on consuming foods like fruits, veggies, nuts, seeds, beans, lentils, potatoes, whole grains, olives, seafood, and poultry, while avoiding anything processed with chemicals, preservatives, refined, or enriched ingredients.

“Bon appetit.”



