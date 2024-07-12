Support Us Button Widget
Doctors’ Orders: Eating healthy at Hampton Street Vineyard

Dr. Joseph Lawton, III of Lexington Medical Heart and Vascular Center weighs in on what he would order at this Columbia landmark.

July 12, 2024 • 
Lexington Medical CenterAnne Weber
The patio of Hampton Street Vineyard.

Did you know? Hampton Street Vineyard received Wine Spectator Magazine’s Award of Excellence.

Photo by @knoxandmagnolia

Since 1995, French eatery Hampton Street Vineyard has been pouring fine wine and serving farm-to-table cuisine in downtown’s historic Sylvan Building. And c’est si bonit’s so good.

For our next serving of Doctors’ Orders, we’re dining at this Columbia landmark with Dr. Joseph Lawton, III, an interventional cardiologist at Lexington Medical Heart and Vascular Center.

“I would order the arugula salad, crab cake, and chicken paillard with olives and hummus,” Dr. Lawton said. “These choices are all in keeping with the Mediterranean Diet, which is the best diet to prevent cardiovascular disease.”

Psst... This style of eating focuses on consuming foods like fruits, veggies, nuts, seeds, beans, lentils, potatoes, whole grains, olives, seafood, and poultry, while avoiding anything processed with chemicals, preservatives, refined, or enriched ingredients.

“Bon appetit.”

More healthy eating tips

