Doctors’ Orders: Eating healthy at Il Giorgione

If you’re like us, the craving for classic Italian food comes more often than not. So for our next round of Doctors’ Orders, we’re dining at pizza and wine bar Il Giorgione with Dr. Roman Blount, IV.

Here’s what the Lexington Family Practice Ballentine physician would order at this slice of Italy on Devine Street:

“The Autunno Delizioso salad sounds delicious and has several healthy components,” Dr. Blount said. “This nutrient-packed choice can be slightly modified to better fit a Mediterranean diet and low-carb focus. By adjusting the vinaigrette, reducing or replacing higher-carb ingredients, and ensuring portion control, you can enjoy this dish while promoting heart health and maintaining a balanced diet.”

Bonus: This tasty salad (which translates to “delightful autumn”) features superfoods like kale, Brussels sprouts, and apples. Sounds like fall to us.

Another seasonal superfood