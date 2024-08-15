Support Us Button Widget
Doctors’ Orders: Eating healthy at Terra

Dr. David Lee of Lexington Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine shares what he would order at this farm-to-table favorite.

August 15, 2024 
Anne Weber
Sponsored by
The crispy airline chicken breast at Terra.

Terra’s Crispy Airline Chicken Breast features Pink Eye Pea Hoppin’ John, Carolina Gold Rice, roasted cherry tomatoes, and bourbon jus.

Photo by City Social

Award-winning neighborhood bistro Terra — whose name stems from the Latin word meaning “earth” or “land” — has been highlighting local produce since 2006. Chef Mike Davis sources ingredients from area farmers to prepare fresh and regionally-inspired dishes. Many of which are healthy, too.

For this round of Doctors’ Orders, we’re dining with Dr. David Lee of Lexington Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine.

“For bone and muscle health, it’s important to include plenty of calcium and protein in your diet,” Dr. Lee said. “For a night out at Terra, I would start with the Green Salad — it’s loaded with important vitamins and anti-oxidants that are good for your overall health, and the goat cheese is an excellent source of calcium for bone health.”

“For my main course, I would choose the Crispy Airline Chicken Breast. Chicken is an excellent source of lean protein for healthy muscles, and it’s heart-friendly.”

Another superfood for strength

