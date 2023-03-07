SUBSCRIBE
Travel

Eat your way through Spartanburg’s Spartanburger Trail 🍔

March 7, 2023 
Visit Spartanburg, SC
A server carrying a burger tray at Ike's Korner Grill.

Eat local Spartanburg burgers at restaurants like Ike’s Korner Grill and earn swag with every bite.

Photo provided by One Spartanburg, Inc.

Looking to take your tastebuds on the road? We’ve got some juicy news: Follow the Spartanburger Trail, a mobile restaurant pass that guides you through 23 of Spartanburg‘s local restaurants that put the “burger” in “Spartanburg.”

Experience the best burgers the city has to offer in three simple steps:

Get your pass: Gain access to a convenient collection of the best burger spots.
Receive a text: The passport is delivered to your phone via text (and email), ready to use immediately.
Check in along the way: When visiting a participating business, check in via your phone’s GPS.*

