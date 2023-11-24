Sponsored Content
This nationally-recognized SC arts school is now accepting applications

The SC Governor’s School for the Arts & Humanities is nationally recognized for both arts and academics.

November 24, 2023 
Michaela LeungSC Governor’s School for the Arts & Humanities
The SC Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities is ranked No. 1 among the 2024 Best Schools for the Arts in South Carolina.

Photo provided by SC Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities

Looking for a place for your young artist to thrive? Enter: The SC Governor’s School for the Arts & Humanities, a place where arts-focused high school students can pursue their passions.

Located in downtown Greenville, the school serves SC students with a passion for creative writing, dance, drama, film, music, and visual arts through pre-professional training.

The public residential high school (read: students live in dorms on campus) is tuition-free — students only pay for meal plans, but financial assistance is available.

Think SCGSAH may be a good fit for your student? The priority deadline for all programs is January 10, and students can apply in:

