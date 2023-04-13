Programs + initiatives that elevate our region

In case you missed it, the Elevate Midlands 2023 Report was released on April 18.

Created by the Midlands Business Leadership Group, the report looks at our region’s progress and serves as a roadmap for next steps to improve talent retention, promote entrepreneurship, and enhance economic development.

Along with in-depth data, the report shares how programs like Capture Columbia — and other community-minded initiatives — create opportunities for our region.

Curious? Dive into the full Elevate Midlands report .*