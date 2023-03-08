SUBSCRIBE
Enjoy an outdoor getaway right here in Cola

No need to pack a bag — we’re going on an adventure right here in our hometown.

March 8, 2023 
Experience Columbia SCKayla Machado
We love the Three Rivers Greenway year-round, but it’s especially magical in the spring.

Photo by Forrest Clonts

Here comes the sun, Cola. Spring is just one week away, and with winter in our rearview, we’re ready to feel the sun on our faces and breathe in some fresh air.

Lucky for us, our city suffers no shortage of options for outdoor adventures, with plenty of parks and trails where locals can walk, hike, run, and relax. Prefer the water? Columbia conveniently lies at the confluence of the Saluda and Broad Rivers, which merge to form the Congaree. And don’t forget about Lake Murray.

This brings us to a challenge for you, readers. We want to encourage you to get outside and enjoy our city’s natural beauty, yes, but we want to take it a step further. This spring, let’s enjoy our outdoors like we’re on vacation.

Here’s a list of suggestions to get you started on living it up like a tourist in our own backyard:

