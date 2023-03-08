Enjoy an outdoor getaway right here in Cola

Here comes the sun, Cola. Spring is just one week away, and with winter in our rearview, we’re ready to feel the sun on our faces and breathe in some fresh air.
Lucky for us, our city suffers no shortage of options for outdoor adventures, with plenty of parks and trails where locals can walk, hike, run, and relax. Prefer the water? Columbia conveniently lies at the confluence of the Saluda and Broad Rivers, which merge to form the Congaree. And don’t forget about Lake Murray.
This brings us to a challenge for you, readers. We want to encourage you to get outside and enjoy our city’s natural beauty, yes, but we want to take it a step further. This spring, let’s enjoy our outdoors like we’re on vacation.
Here’s a list of suggestions to get you started on living it up like a tourist in our own backyard:
- Congaree National Park | Hike the boardwalk + trails (or take in the views from a kayak or canoe).
- Dreher Island State Park | Camp out on the shores of Lake Murray in a cabin, tent, or RV.
- Three Rivers Greenway | Bike, walk, or jog along our 15.5-mile (and growing) riverfront trail system.
- Sesquicentennial State Park | Try your hand at paddleboarding on this calm, 30-acre lake.
- Harbison State Forest | Enjoy one of the largest public greenspaces inside the city limits of a metropolitan area in the eastern US.*