Two South Carolina dogs will appear in ‘Puppy Bowl XXI’

The pre-Super Bowl game will feature a member of Team Fluff and a senior dog in a coaching role.

February 5, 2025 • 
Michael Beausoleil
A small brown dog in a blue "Team Fluff" bandana and a Chihuahua.

Torch and Ladybug are ready to play.

Photos via Animal Planet/Warner Bros. Discovery

Two SC dogs are heading to the biggest game in canine sports. The playful pups will represent the state in “Puppy Bowl XXI” where they’ll compete for the coveted Lombarky trophy.

The pre-Super Bowl game features 140+ adoptable dogs from shelters across the US. This year’s grr-diron game has representatives from 40 states and Nicaragua, including these two SC ballers:

  • Torch — A Labrador retriever + American Staffordshire terrier mix on Team Fluff representing Dusty Tails Animal Rescue in North Charleston.
  • Ladybug — A 10-year-old Chihuahua mix from Pet Helpers in Charleston. As a senior dog, she will use her wisdom to serve in a coaching role.

“Puppy Bowl XXI” airs on networks like Animal Planet and streams on Max on Sunday, Feb. 9 at 2 p.m. If the game inspires you to adopt a new furry friend, check out a local shelter like Pawmetto Lifeline.

