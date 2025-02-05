Columbia to install T2 Cosmo Pay Stations on Main Street

Columbia’s parking meters are about to experience a change, and we’re not talking about coins. City Council approved the installation of 12 T2 Cosmo Pay Stations as part of an effort to improve its infrastructure.

The new parking meters will be strategically placed on Main Street from the 1700 Block to the 1200 Block. This process will begin on Monday, Feb. 10; while the stations are being installed the city will suspend parking enforcement in the impacted areas only. The work may also impact sidewalk access.

To use the T2 Cosmo Pay Stations, you will enter your license plate number + desired duration at kiosks and pay using a credit card or the Passport app. Once payment is complete, you will not be required to display a receipt on your car.

This system is expected to go live in early March along with other major changes to Columbia’s parking system. Starting Saturday, March 1 the city will see extended enforcement hours, higher violation fines, and increased hourly parking rates — doubling from $0.75 to $1.50.