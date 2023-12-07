A guide to the best giftable experiences in Columbia

We love to think our presents will be up on the mantelpiece forever. But let’s face it: some things are destined to add to our closet clutter.
Let’s switch things up. Instead of gifting a material item, why not gift a loved one an experience? Sometimes, these gifts can keep on giving throughout the year, so every time your friend or loved one has their ticket scanned at the gate of a Columbia Fireflies game, they think fondly of you.
To help you level up your gift-giving game this holiday season, check out our curated list of giftable experiences.
For the adventurer:
- Your bike-friendly friends (or college students) would be spoked to receive a Cola Town Bike Collective membership so they can peddle around the Soda City with local swag and a fresh tune-up.
- Support conservation and give the gift of free admission, guest passes, discounts, and more when you buy a family in your life a Riverbanks Zoo membership.
- Bon voyage — plane tickets are always a great gift idea. Fly out of the Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE) to create memories in your bucket list destination.
For the artist:
- Purchase a membership to the Columbia Museum of Art for your art-loving friends or purchase tickets to an upcoming event.
- Choose between almost a dozen options when purchasing a Nickelodeon Theatre membership. Support a local theater and get discounts (or free) tickets, popcorn, drinks, and more.
- Book a pottery class at the State of The Art Gallery and Pottery Studio. You never know what new hobby you’ll unlock.
For the sports fanatic:
- Give the gift that keeps giving to the whole family when you purchase season tickets to see Columbia Fireflies games — offered for half, partial, or full season.
- Calling all Gamecocks — Buy a set of tickets or season tickets for any of USC’s sports offerings.
- Gift a round of golf at their favorite local course. Not sure which course would be the best fit? Take a look at these 22 golf courses in Cola.
For the lifelong student:
- Know any history buffs? Snag them a Historic Columbia membership. Choose between several membership options to receive discounts on events, free house tours, and special access to behind-the-scenes tours.
- The gift of a Richland Library card is priceless — no, really, it’s free if you’re a Richland County resident or property owner. If you live in a neighboring county and want to purchase a nonresident library card, apply online, in person, or call.
- Give the SC State Museum family membership to family members with younger kids — featuring free or discounted tickets to shows at the planetarium and more.
For the social butterfly
- It’s never too early to think about festivals — get you and your wine-loving bestie tickets to the Columbia Food and Wine Festival, happening Friday, April 24 through Sunday, April 28. If beer and live music is their preferred combo, snag tickets to the St. Pat’s in Five Points festival happening on Saturday, March 16.
- Have a night out, get dressed up, and buy the Broadway, music-lover in your life tickets to see Hamilton at the Koger Center, happening Tuesday, Feb. 27 through Sunday, March 10.
- Time is money, so gift your busy bee friend more time when signing up for a new Lowes Foods To Go membership. Simply shop online, select a pickup time, and place your order.