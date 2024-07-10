Jammin’ in July is happening this weekend in Historic Camden

Grab your lawn chairs or picnic blankets, Columbians. Jammin’ in July — a local summer music festival — is happening this Saturday, July 13 in Camden and will be hosted by a local favorite, Patrick Davis.

What to expect

The local music fest will take place in Historic Camden at 222 Broad St. and admission will be free for children under 10. Enjoy a hot dog bar, outfit with dozens of toppings, soft drinks, and side snacks + other beverages (like water and beers) will be available on-site for purchase.

Festival schedule + musical lineup

Keep in mind — this is a rain-or-shine event. Gates open at 4 p.m. and the jams start at 5 p.m.

5 p.m. — Blake Weinbach

5:30 p.m. — Steven Mooneyhan

6 p.m. — Ten Cent Rich

6:40 p.m. — Fair Jam

7:20 p.m. — Jim Hayes

8 p.m. — Rusty Davis Group

9 p.m. — Landslide

Purchase tickets.