Support Us Button Widget
Culture  Festivals

Jammin’ in July is happening this weekend in Historic Camden

Looking for a night out and an evening full of local music with friends and family? Head to Jammin’ in July this weekend.

July 10, 2024 • 
Samantha Robertson
IMG_1924

Jammin’ in July will take place at 222 Broad St. in Camden, SC. | Photo by COLAtoday

Grab your lawn chairs or picnic blankets, Columbians. Jammin’ in July — a local summer music festival — is happening this Saturday, July 13 in Camden and will be hosted by a local favorite, Patrick Davis.

What to expect

The local music fest will take place in Historic Camden at 222 Broad St. and admission will be free for children under 10. Enjoy a hot dog bar, outfit with dozens of toppings, soft drinks, and side snacks + other beverages (like water and beers) will be available on-site for purchase.

Festival schedule + musical lineup

Keep in mind — this is a rain-or-shine event. Gates open at 4 p.m. and the jams start at 5 p.m.

5 p.m. — Blake Weinbach
5:30 p.m. — Steven Mooneyhan
6 p.m. — Ten Cent Rich
6:40 p.m. — Fair Jam
7:20 p.m. — Jim Hayes
8 p.m. — Rusty Davis Group
9 p.m. — Landslide

Purchase tickets.

More from COLAtoday
Van Robotics.png
Business
‘Shark Tank” ideas that have come out of Columbia
Entrepreneurs come from everywhere, including The Midlands. Read about three products that have been featured or inspired by the show “Shark Tank.”
July 10, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Boyd
Food
Columbia’s Restaurant Summer Games in Boyd Plaza
The Restaurant Summer Games will feature seven restaurants competing in Olympic inspired games and showcasing a dish and cocktail for charity.
July 9, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Don Luigi-8939.jpg
Food
A look inside Alimentari Don Luigi in the Mills District
Alimentari Don Luigi is the new Italian market and bottle shop from Bar Gran Sasso co-owners Joe Cardinale and former Terra chef, Joby Wetzel.
July 9, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
play-right-series.png
Arts
Learn the ropes of a playwright by joining the Play Right Series
If you love local fine arts or are curious about what it takes to get a play from page to stage, join the Play Right Series with The Jasper Project and get involved in the production process of a local play.
July 8, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Columbia, SC State House
Work
Your business resource guide for Columbia
An all-inclusive guide to business resources if you’re looking to start a business in Columbia
July 8, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
AI COLA.png
City
Cities most like Columbia, according to AI
We asked ChatGPT which travel destinations are most similar to Cola. See what the artificial intelligence program said.
July 5, 2024
 · 
Mitch Hooper
Two burgers topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and other fixings sit on a table at Grill Marks in Columbia; there are baskets of fries and a milkshake topped with whipped cream in the background.
Restaurants
Let’s eat, kids: Family friendly restaurants in Columbia
Grab the little ones and hit the town — these spots are tried and true with Cola kids.
July 3, 2024
 · 
Monica Garske
A tiled floor with a dark, empty storefront to the right and a pair of escalators surrounded by four large pillars. Surrounding the bottom of one of the escalators is a yellow and red sign blocking the entrance that says "preventative maintenance."
Culture
Dead malls: You could shop... until they dropped
Once booming, now barren. Let’s take a peek at malls of Columbia’s past — plus hope for the future.
July 3, 2024
 · 
Brianna Williams
87348130_220583525747066_1280042591616107317_n
Food
Answered: These Columbia restaurants come with a side of nostalgia
COLAtoday readers shared which local restaurants + meals spark deep nostalgia — and we think you’ll agree.
July 2, 2024
 · 
Monica Garske
A bright blue car sits on a field with its hood open as part of a car show in Columbia, SC.
Events
Vroom, vroom: Car shows in and around Columbia
Around these parts, car show culture rolls deep.
July 2, 2024
 · 
Monica Garske