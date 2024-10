The holiday season brings joy and generosity, but it also invites an increase in scams. According to a 2023 study by the AARP, 80% of US consumers have experienced or been targeted by at least one form of fraud.

To help keep you protected, AllSouth Federal Credit Union is reminding you of a few common scams to look out for:



Fake package deliveries

Fradulent gift cards

Fake online stores

Stay vigilant and keep your holiday spirit intact by taking precautions against scams this season.



More common scams + how to avoid them