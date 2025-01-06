3 tips to start fresh with your finances in 2025

The new year is here, so it’s the perfect time to refresh your finances and set yourself up for success. Here are three tips courtesy of AllSouth Federal Credit Union to kick off your fruitful year:



Revisit your budget: Annually reviewing your budget helps identify unnecessary expenses and allows for the reallocation of funds towards more important financial goals. Build an emergency fund: Start small and set up automatic transfers to a savings or high-yield account, enabling your money to grow through compounding interest. Review your debt: Take stock of what you owe and create a realistic payment plan to tackle your debt using popular approaches like the avalanche or snowball method.

