Filing your taxes in Columbia, SC

Get started on filing your 2023 tax return.

February 21, 2023 • 
Emily Shea
tax-season-custom-section.jpg

Don’t let tax season be a stressor — these resources can help.

Photo via Unsplash

For better or worse, it’s that time of year again — tax season. Before you stress, we’re here to share some guidance for filing.

First and foremost, see the IRS’s list of up-to-date tax tips. It covers frequently asked questions like understanding business travel deductions and how military members and their families can receive help with their taxes at no cost.

Columbia is also home to these local tax resources:

Ready to get started filing your taxes? File online with H&R Block’s four different filing options, from free to Premium. Or, file with a tax pro’s help. Don’t forget, the last day to file your taxes is Tuesday, April 18.*

