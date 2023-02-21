Filing your taxes in Columbia, SC

For better or worse, it’s that time of year again — tax season. Before you stress, we’re here to share some guidance for filing.
First and foremost, see the IRS’s list of up-to-date tax tips. It covers frequently asked questions like understanding business travel deductions and how military members and their families can receive help with their taxes at no cost.
Columbia is also home to these local tax resources:
- United Way Association of South Carolina offers free assistance with filing taxes.
- Receive income tax assistance with The Cooperative Ministry.
- The IRS’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program offers free tax assistance for those who qualify.
Ready to get started filing your taxes? File online with H&R Block’s four different filing options, from free to Premium. Or, file with a tax pro’s help. Don’t forget, the last day to file your taxes is Tuesday, April 18.*