Food

3 senior-friendly restaurants that are fun for the whole fam

Venture out and you may just introduce your loved ones to their new favorite dining spot.

August 26, 2024 • 
Anne WeberStill Hopes Episcopal Retirement Community
Sponsored by
Two older adults doings a cheers with glasses of wine.

From casual to traditional dining, Still Hopes has an eatery for every taste.

Photo by Forrest Clonts

If you have special seniors in your life, you’ve likely asked yourself the sometimes challenging question, “Where should I take them out to eat?”

Luckily, Soda City has plenty of older adult-friendly restaurants to choose from. Here are some of our favorites, all of which have dedicated parking and are single-story:

  • Basil | Ideal for the travel bugs, this Thai restaurant will appeal to anyone’s adventurous side in an approachable (and tasty) way.
  • California Dreaming | Located in the historic Union Station, this eatery serves classic American fare in an inviting atmosphere, perfect for stories that start with “back in my day...”
  • Lizard’s Thicket | This local staple boasts a classic Southern vibe with its nostalgic cooking.

Sometimes, it’s nice to dine at home. If your loved one lives in a community like Still Hopes, why not let them take you to dinner at one of their five dining venues?

More reasons to move in

