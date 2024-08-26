3 senior-friendly restaurants that are fun for the whole fam

If you have special seniors in your life, you’ve likely asked yourself the sometimes challenging question, “Where should I take them out to eat?”
Luckily, Soda City has plenty of older adult-friendly restaurants to choose from. Here are some of our favorites, all of which have dedicated parking and are single-story:
- Basil | Ideal for the travel bugs, this Thai restaurant will appeal to anyone’s adventurous side in an approachable (and tasty) way.
- California Dreaming | Located in the historic Union Station, this eatery serves classic American fare in an inviting atmosphere, perfect for stories that start with “back in my day...”
- Lizard’s Thicket | This local staple boasts a classic Southern vibe with its nostalgic cooking.
Sometimes, it’s nice to dine at home. If your loved one lives in a community like Still Hopes, why not let them take you to dinner at one of their five dining venues?