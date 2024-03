Brunch will bloom at Boku Kitchen + Saloon this Saturday, March 23.

From 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., the restaurant will be decked out in pink cherry blossoms for an aesthetic brunch party, featuring:



Dim sum (think: shareable plates like dumplings and bao buns)

Bloom-inspired cocktails

Cherry blossom-themed desserts

A local DJ spinning fun music

Bonus: All guests will receive a free sake bomb + flower crown to share with the table.



