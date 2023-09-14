SUBSCRIBE
Celebrate spooky season at Publico at BullStreet

Read: The perfect place to eat, drink, and be scary this Halloween.

September 14, 2023 • 
Publico at BullStreetMichaela Leung
Publico at BullStreet

Immerse yourself in the spirit of Halloween with seasonal specials, scary tunes, and classic Halloween cinema.

Photo provided by Publico at BullStreet

Trick or treat yourself to Publico at BullStreet’s Halloween pop-up, Nightmare on BullStreet, happeningOct. 2-31.

The annual celebration returns this fall to the restaurant and bar, which will be filled with floor-to-ceiling Halloween decor to get locals into the spirit of the season. Speaking of spirits — sip creative cocktails in tiki mugs featuring your favorite (and scariest) horror movie villains, like Michael Myers, Jason, Freddie + more.

Even with all the seasonal changes, you can still enjoy your Publico faves with the full menu available, plus specials like Taco Monday and Sunday Brunch.

Bonus: Let your four-legged friend in on the fun. All pups dressed in costume get a free puppy plate when they dine in.

