Celebrate spooky season at Publico at BullStreet

Trick or treat yourself to Publico at BullStreet’s Halloween pop-up, Nightmare on BullStreet, happeningOct. 2-31.

The annual celebration returns this fall to the restaurant and bar, which will be filled with floor-to-ceiling Halloween decor to get locals into the spirit of the season. Speaking of spirits — sip creative cocktails in tiki mugs featuring your favorite (and scariest) horror movie villains, like Michael Myers, Jason, Freddie + more.

Even with all the seasonal changes, you can still enjoy your Publico faves with the full menu available, plus specials like Taco Monday and Sunday Brunch.

Bonus: Let your four-legged friend in on the fun. All pups dressed in costume get a free puppy plate when they dine in.

