Cheers to this can’t-miss Sunday brunch in Five Points

Picture this: It’s Sunday morning, you slept in a little, and you’re hungry for brunch and bubbles. Look no further than Publico, an eclectic restaurant and bar that changed how we Sunday funday nearly nine years ago.

Every Sunday from 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Publico is serving up an iconic food + drink lineup featuring the Latin-Asian flavors it’s known for. Menu stand-outs include:



“The Hot Mess”

Chorizo tacos, chilaquiles, and huevos rancheros

New chef’s French toast specials

$5 libations, like the ginger lime Bloody Mary + s’mores cold brew

$15 seasonal mimosa flights with creative flavors like lychee pomegranate and chocolate covered cherry

$20 mimosa pitchers (enough for 10 glasses)

Bonus: Publico is dog-friendly. So friendly, in fact, that they have brunch selections just for pups.

Plan your Sunday funday