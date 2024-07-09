Columbia’s Restaurant Summer Games in Boyd Plaza

Let the games begin. Some of Columbia’s favorite restaurants are gathering in Boyd Plaza, 1515 Main St., for the Restaurant Summer Games, featuring dishes from around the world.

From 5 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 4 Cola’s culinary talent will participate in competitions inspired by the Olympics, showcasing a dish and a cocktail of choice. Profits from the event will go towards each restaurant’s charity of choice.

Participating in the competition will be Hampton Street Vineyard (France), Hibachi and Sushi (Japan), Bierkeller (Germany), Ratio (Peru), Bodhi Thai (Thailand), Warmouth (USA), and Villa Tronco (Italy).

The festival atmosphere will feature an open bar with Bierkeller’s German brews, ping pong from Carolina Pong, corn hole, and soccer. Don’t worry about the tunes, a DJ will keep the energy high, and a photo booth will capture your favorite moments.

Grab your ticket today.