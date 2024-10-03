Support Us Button Widget
Food

Participate in Restaurant Week happening around Columbia

Enjoy local meals and deals through Restaurant Week, happening around Columbia from Thursday, Oct. 3 through Sunday, Oct. 13.

October 3, 2024 • 
David StringerSamantha Robertson
eatatcocola_1725028305_3446109653212379260_57559023429.jpg

Bring a group and try a variety of dishes at CO.

Photo by CO Restaurant

Restaurant Week 2024 is underway across Columbia and will run through Sunday, Oct. 13. This is the perfect chance to snag great deals at some local favorites — or soon-to-be favorites.

If you’ve never experienced Restaurant Week, it’s a time when local restaurants offer special deals — like three-course meals for $45 or unique menu items — organized by the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association. It’s a great way to explore new spots and support local dining.

We’re giving you an idea of how Restaurant Week works below by sharing three local deals we have our appetites set on.

Atypical, 1616 Decker Blvd., Ste. A

South American | Dinner: Three courses for $25

  • Aytpical + Obok may share a door on the International Corridor, but the menus couldn’t be more different. Aytpical’s menu comes from Chef Merlyn, a native Venezuelan who blends traditional flavors and modern techniques. Start with the Capresa Salad before a main dish like Grilled Mahi-Mahi. The two spots do share dessert options.

CO Restaurant, 4840 Forest Dr. Unit 65

Asian | Dinner: three Courses for $28

  • CO in Trenholm Plaza offers a special menu featuring Southeast Asian-inspired dishes like crispy edamame spring rolls, pad Thai, spicy udon, and curry laksa. End your meal with something sweet with a choice of yuzu or matcha cheesecake.
O-Bok

Chow down on a Bento Box, but save room for dessert.

Photo by COLAtoday

Obok Korean Restaurant, 1616 Decker Blvd., Ste. A

Korean | Dinner + Lunch: $25 three course special

  • Start your meal with a Korean salad before you move on to dishes like the Bulgogi Box or the Spicy Stir Fried Chicken. Be sure to save room for dessert. Your options are Tres Leches or Tuxedo Cake.

Set aside some time to browse all of the Midlands’ participating restaurants Psst, you have more than 12 cities and ~60 restaurant options to choose from.

