Participate in Restaurant Week happening around Columbia

Restaurant Week 2024 is underway across Columbia and will run through Sunday, Oct. 13. This is the perfect chance to snag great deals at some local favorites — or soon-to-be favorites.

If you’ve never experienced Restaurant Week, it’s a time when local restaurants offer special deals — like three-course meals for $45 or unique menu items — organized by the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association. It’s a great way to explore new spots and support local dining.

We’re giving you an idea of how Restaurant Week works below by sharing three local deals we have our appetites set on.

Atypical, 1616 Decker Blvd., Ste. A

South American | Dinner: Three courses for $25



Aytpical + Obok may share a door on the International Corridor,

CO Restaurant, 4840 Forest Dr. Unit 65

Asian | Dinner: three Courses for $28



CO in Trenholm Plaza offers a special menu featuring Southeast Asian-inspired dishes like crispy edamame spring rolls, pad Thai, spicy udon, and curry laksa. End your meal with something sweet with a choice of yuzu or matcha cheesecake.

Chow down on a Bento Box, but save room for dessert. Photo by COLAtoday

Obok Korean Restaurant, 1616 Decker Blvd., Ste. A

Korean | Dinner + Lunch: $25 three course special



Start your meal with a Korean salad before you move on to dishes like the Bulgogi Box or the Spicy Stir Fried Chicken. Be sure to save room for dessert. Your options are Tres Leches or Tuxedo Cake.

Set aside some time to browse all of the Midlands’ participating restaurants Psst, you have more than 12 cities and ~60 restaurant options to choose from.