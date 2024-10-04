Support Us Button Widget
The Columbia Fireflies are hosting a Hurricane Helene disaster relief drive

For three days, Segra Park will transform into a donation drop-off site to garner supplies for the Asheville and Augusta communities.

October 4, 2024 • 
Samantha Robertson
Segra-Park-Columbia-Fireflies-stadium

Support regional communities heavily impacted by Hurricane Helene by donating supplies at Segra Park. | Photo provided by Segra Park.

Peanuts + Cracker Jacks won’t be the only items you will find inside the ballpark this week. The Columbia Fireflies are partnering with the Charleston RiverDogs, the Greenville Drive, and the Myrtle Beach Pelicans to host a Hurricane Helene disaster relief drive for the Augusta + Asheville communities.

“So many in our community and on our staff have reached out wanting to know how they could help. Thankfully we were able to partner with the other teams in SC to provide support for some of the hardest hit areas and I have no doubt that Fireflies fans and the Columbia community will overwhelm us with donations and support,” Fireflies Team President Brad Shank said.

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, October 7 through Wednesday, Oct. 9 Segra Park will transform into a drop site for supplies.

Donation items needed

  • Non-perishable food items
  • Can openers
  • Pet food/supplies
  • Baby formula
  • Diapers and wipes
  • Bottled water
  • Candles
  • Flashlights
  • Batteries
  • Toiletries
  • Lighters/matches
  • Propane tanks and charcoal
  • Empty gas cans
  • Feminine products
  • Underwear
  • Toilet paper
  • Toys
  • Clothes
  • Generators + power supplies
