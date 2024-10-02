Development roundup: The BullStreet District

As Columbia continues to grow, we’ve been keeping an eye on upcoming and completed developments around town. The BullStreet District has seen immense growth over the past few years, and today we are recapping several development projects announced in 2023 + 2024.

The Babcock Building’s cupola restoration | The 254,000 sqft, Nationally Registered property — a beacon of Columbia’s history since the late 1800s — was transformed into 208 studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, showcasing over 100 different layouts. The cupola put the cap on an almost decade-long restoration process.

The Bennett at BullStreet | The luxury apartment community will bring over 500 residents to the BullStreet District — known as the largest urban redevelopment project on the East Coast. The Bennett at BullStreet is now leasing.

The Columbia office of Elliott Davis, LLC | Occupying the second floor of the BullStreet District’s WestLawn office building— a 79,000 sqft mass timber office building in Columbia and the largest office building of its kind in SC —Elliott Davis ranks among the Top 40 and fastest-growing accounting firms in the United States.

“Image Studios is a thriving national brand that is a wonderful addition to the BullStreet District,” Robert Hughes, President and CEO of Hughes Development said. | Photo proved by Flock and Rally

Image Studios | Image Studios will be a 5,700 sqft space on the ground floor of the First Base Building at Segra Park + is set to open its first luxury salon studio in November. The salon studio will offer private, customizable spaces to 29 independent local beauty professionals to operate their own fully-equipped mini-salon suites.

Iron Hill Brewery | The 7,500 sqft brewpub seats about 420 people and is one of four Southern locations. The Iron Hill in Greenville, SC opened in 2018 as the Delaware-based company works to open 20 locations. Pro tip: grab a bite and a drink before Fireflies games with Segra Park located just 200 yards away.

The Laundry Building | Set to open in December, The Laundry will offer 15,700 sqft of mixed-use space, including a new event venue for weddings, corporate gatherings, and private events. Avant Holdings, the developer behind the project, is providing leasing opportunities for restaurants, retail, and creative office spaces. Think: a wine and charcuterie bar or a yoga space where instructors can offer classes.

Midtown at BullStreet | Located across from Segra Park, the new homes will consist of 18 two-bedroom townhouse units and 72 one-, two-, and three-bedroom garden-style units.

Methodical Coffee plans to open its Columbia shop in fall of 2024. | Rendering courtesy of Project Plus Architects

Methodical Coffee | Methodical Coffee announced a new flagship shop in Columbia’s BullStreet District, set to open in November, featuring a unique blend of community and quality coffee in a 3,400 sqft space, including a covered patio, an upstairs indoor seating area, and a separate room called “the library” for educational sessions and private events.

Pvolve | The fitness franchise touted by Jennifer Aniston — opened its first SC studio on the ground level of Bennett at BullStreet in May. The studio offers Pvolve’s low-impact fitness method with professional trainers.

Tupelo Honey | Founded in 2000 to revive Southern food and traditions in Asheville, the restaurant has since expanded across the country, focusing on scratch-made recipes with responsibly sourced ingredients to celebrate every season. The restaurant is set to open this winter.

Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar | The seafood restaurant will open at 2151 Boyce St. in the BullStreet District, across the street from Segra Park. No opening date has been announced.

USC School of Medicine | The new, 300,000 sqft School of Medicine and research building will serve as a hub for innovation, research, clinical experience, and more. Construction will begin in 2025, with completion expected by 2027.