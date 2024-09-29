The Midlands continues to recover from Hurricane Helene

Hurricane Helene knocked out power to 1.3+ million South Carolinians, and while many lights are back on in our area, the storm’s effects are still being felt across the Midlands. More than 840,000 people in SC remain without electricity, and some in the Midlands may be in the dark through the week as crews work around the clock to restore power.

Governor Henry McMaster has asked for federal assistance through an expedited FEMA disaster declaration to help people impacted by the storm. If approved, it would provide financial help for homeowners with uninsured damages and cover some recovery costs for local governments and non-profits.

Flooding

The flooding isn’t over yet. The Congaree River is projected to crest at 31 ft, reaching major flood stage — just below the level seen in October 2015. Flooding is expected in Cayce’s Riverland Park neighborhood, areas along the Broad River, and significant flooding in the floodplains, fields, and swamps downstream of Columbia.

School closures

Many schools across the Midlands have canceled classes or shifted to virtual learning due to power outages and road conditions.

Dominion Energy power outage map on Sunday, Sept. 29. Image via Dominion Energy

Resources

Need help? Shelters are open with resources available throughout the Midlands to support those affected. For those in Forest Acres, Rockbridge Club has charging stations and hot showers available. Blood donors are also needed, so if you’re able, consider scheduling a donation with The Blood Connection to help local hospitals.

Have power or flood issues? You can report outages to

