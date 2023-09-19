Community Supported Grocery Brings Local Produce Delivery to Columbia

Columbians can now enjoy fresh farm-to-door deliveries, thanks to the expansion of Community Supported Grocery (CSG) into the Soda City.

Originating from Charleston as an extension of mobile market Lowcountry Street Grocery, CSG hopes to strengthen the locally grown food to be more equitable and convenient to all.

Since its launch in 2018, CSG has worked to merge the charm of a local farmers market with the convenience of online subscription-based ordering and home delivery. Each week, subscribers receive curated bundles of local groceries, complete with menus, recipes, and detailed producer information.

Wave hello if you see the truck on the road. | Photo by COLAtoday

Every Tuesday, homes in Columbia neighborhoods like Forest Acres, Heathwood, Melrose Heights, Shandon, Elmwood, Earlewood, and parts of West Columbia, receive a delivery of fresh local produce, pasture-raised eggs, and a sourdough from Sour and Salt. As it continues to grow, the delivery area will be expanded.

CSG’s model works to alleviate pressure for local growers, introducing their harvests to a broader audience, including people who might not typically have access due to transportation challenges or food insecurity.

With bundle pricing ranging from $5-10 (with SNAP/EBT) to $102 for specialty and larger family selections, CSG offers fresh food access at a variety of price points.

This initiative is an offshoot of Lowcountry Street Grocery’s founding ethos of food equity. What began as a school bus turned mobile farmers market has now grown into a community-driven venture, championing access to nutritious, local, and affordable food.

Boxes change from week to week and include a wide variety of items. | Photo by COLAtoday

What could be in a box?

Items change from week to week and by season, but here are some staple items along with a few out- of -th e-box veggies.



Learn more about CSG and subscribe for a box.