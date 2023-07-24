Doctors’ Orders: Eating healthy at Halls Chophouse

Welcome to Doctors’ Orders, a series in which we learn Midlands physicians’ go-to orders at some of our favorite local restaurants.

Today, we’re highlighting Dr. Stephen E. Van Horn Jr., MD, FACC, cardiologist at Lexington Medical Heart and Vascular Center. One of his favorite restaurants? Hall’s Chophouse. Here’s what he’s ordering when he goes:

“I would choose a lean cut of steak, such as the filet mignon (not to mention they have one of the best filets in Columbia), and request it to be grilled or broiled without excessive added butter. I would also choose a side of their amazing roasted Brussels sprouts or the burrata salad.

The main thing is to try and avoid anything high in sodium or high-fat options like heavy sauces, fried foods, or excessive portions.”



