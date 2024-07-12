Raise a glass — Drink Up Week is coming

We pride ourselves on keeping you in the mix — so take it from us, a week from today you’re going to want to raise a glass.

We’ll be celebrating Drink Up Week from Monday, July 22 to Friday, July 26, tipping our hats to the buzziest entrepreneurs, mixologists, venues, and beverages across Columbia.

We asked local businesses to participate in Drink Up Week by offering drink deals for our readers. Local businesses poured their all into the task — and the deals, well, they’re flowing.

Find and enjoy over a dozen Drink Up deals around Cola. | Photo via Proxi Map + data via Google

Presenting: COLAtoday’s interactive map of Drink Up Deals across COLA for our readers to bookmark, including must-grab deals like:



Coa Agaveria Y Cocina | From Monday through Friday from 4-7 p.m. enjoy $9 Feliz Margaritas, $3 cans of Tecate, $1 off well pours, and $1 off Mexican bottles.

The Hollow | Sip on $5 drafts (all the time) + don’t miss the Beast Burger Wednesday deal — Beast Burger and draft beer for $20 every Wednesday.

The Oyster Bar Columbia | Get 20% off Mother Shucker’s Oyster Shooter, famously created with Mother Shucker’s original cocktail sauce — housemade Bloody Mary mix, jalapeno-infused vodka, and a fresh raw oyster.

Keep this map of Drink Up Week deals handy as you chart a course through our city next week. And don’t forget to forward this story to a friend and make plans to meet up for a drink.

Finally, a toast. We want to give a huge thank you to the local businesses participating in Drink Up Week 2024 and to you, our readers, because we know you’ll be out there supporting the beverage industry. We’ll see you at the coffee shop, brewery, and winery — drinks in hand, of course.