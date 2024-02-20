Food

Five margaritas to try in the Soda City

National Margarita Day is Thursday, Feb. 22. Let’s get salty (or spicy).

February 20, 2024 • 
David Stringer
IMG_1839

You’ll love the wide array of margarita options. | Photo by @cantina76

National Margarita Day is on Thursday, Feb. 22, and we rounded up five places where you can celebrate.

  • Cantina 76, multiple locations | What to order: Strawberry Basil, made withlime juice and triple sec, served chilled with muddled strawberries and basil
  • COA Agaveria, 823A Lady St. | What to order: Margarita Fresca made withLuna Azul Blanco, citrus, your choice of pomegranate, hibiscus, cucumber, mint, strawberry, or mango
  • Coco’s and Beer, 4407 Fort Jackson Blvd. | What to order: The Tamarindo Margarita with a Tajín rimmed glass.
  • Publico, multiple locations | What to order: Jalapeno Margarita, made withjalapeno-infused gold tequila, house made-margarita mix, ginger chile salt.
  • Tio’s, 921 Sumter St. | What to order: House Margarita (choice of flavors, but we recommend the strawberry.)
