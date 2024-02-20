Five margaritas to try in the Soda City

National Margarita Day is on Thursday, Feb. 22, and we rounded up five places where you can celebrate.
- Cantina 76, multiple locations | What to order: Strawberry Basil, made withlime juice and triple sec, served chilled with muddled strawberries and basil
- COA Agaveria, 823A Lady St. | What to order: Margarita Fresca made withLuna Azul Blanco, citrus, your choice of pomegranate, hibiscus, cucumber, mint, strawberry, or mango
- Coco’s and Beer, 4407 Fort Jackson Blvd. | What to order: The Tamarindo Margarita with a Tajín rimmed glass.
- Publico, multiple locations | What to order: Jalapeno Margarita, made withjalapeno-infused gold tequila, house made-margarita mix, ginger chile salt.
- Tio’s, 921 Sumter St. | What to order: House Margarita (choice of flavors, but we recommend the strawberry.)