Godspeed coffee opens pop-up shop

Godspeed, a new specialty coffee pop-up by Roger Caughman and Kailey Cunningham, focuses on building community connections with each pop-up.

July 15, 2024 • 
David Stringer
Godspeed-9017.jpg

Roger Caughman and Kailey Cunningham recently opened Godspeed, a new pop-up coffee shop.

Photo by COLAtoday

Coffee and vinyl records are the perfect mashup, and that’s just what you’ll get from the new Godspeed coffee and Papa Jazz Record Shoppe collaboration pop-up at 727 Saluda St. in Five Points in the former Starbucks location. The two businesses plan to be there for about the next three weeks.

Godspeed-9005.jpg

Customers browse for vinyl at the new Papa Jazz and Godspeed pop-up.

Photo by COLAtoday

While Papa Jazz has been around for 44 years, yesterday marked the opening day for Godspeed. Founded by veteran Columbia baristas, Roger Caughman and Kailey Cunningham, Godspeed is a new “for hire” specialty coffee spot that will pop-up in local retail businesses. The two met at Drip Coffee, fell in love with coffee (and each other), and decided to bring their community-building coffee concept to life.

Choosing the pop-up model to launch their venture affordably, Caughman and Cunningham are using their resources to bring their vision to life. Godspeed focuses on building community connections with each pop-up, offering a welcoming space for coffee lovers to gather and get caffeinated.

Stay tuned to see where it will pop-up next.

