How to eat fresh and local this summer

Picture this: Eating fresh, local fruits and vegetables this summer while supporting Carolina farms and farmers. Sound ideal? Enter: The Carolina Crate from Lowes Foods, a CSA (read: Community Supported Agriculture) box filled every week with produce selected based on what’s at its peak each week.

You don’t pick out what you get — and that’s part of the fun. Each crate feeds a household of 2 to 4 people, and subscribers receive a weekly email with recipe ideas and info about the farms they have supported.

Want to enjoy a subscription all summer long? Check out the Full Share option:



Starts June 10 and ends August 12 (10 weeks)

$300 total

Includes a free Lowes Foods To Go



Traveling during the summer, or just want to try it out? The Half Share option might be a good fit for you:

Choose the first 5 weeks or the last 5 weeks of the summer.

First Share: June 10-July 8

Second Share: July 15-August 12

$150 total

Pickup is quick and easy — here’s how it works: Each week, subscribers receive a phone call once the crate has been delivered, set up their preferred day and time, then head to the Lowes Foods To Go pickup area and get their Carolina Crate delivered right to their car. Pro tip: Place your regular Lowes Foods To Go shopping order for the same time, and be all set for the week with just one stop.



Ready to get started? Signups for this summer are open through Tuesday, May 23.*

Learn more and sign up