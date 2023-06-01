Looking for a new happy hour spot?

Cheers to another week, COLA. Looking for a new happy hour destination? Enter: Boku Kitchen & Saloon, a Pan-Asian restaurant in The Vista serving tasty happy hour sips and yummy bites Monday-Friday from 4-7 p.m.
Here’s the happy hour lineup:
- $7 cocktails (We’re loving the Thai Lemongrass Marg.)
- $6 glasses of wine
- $5 appetizers
- $4 sake bombs
Plus, enjoy themed days like:
- Maki Monday featuring $7 Sushi Donuts, $5 Temaki Handrolls, and $4 Sake Bombs
- Tito’s Tuesday with $5 Tito’s Cocktails
- Whiskey Wednesday, where you can enjoy half off all whiskey from all shelves
Ready to plan a trip? Check out the full menu.
