Food

Looking for a new happy hour spot?

Boku is known for its tasty dishes and yummy cocktails.

June 1, 2023 • 
Michaela LeungBoku Kitchen + Saloon
Boku Kitchen and Saloon

Boku’s happy hour specials feature discounted handcrafted cocktails, appetizers, and more.

Photo provided by Boku Kitchen & Saloon

Cheers to another week, COLA. Looking for a new happy hour destination? Enter: Boku Kitchen & Saloon, a Pan-Asian restaurant in The Vista serving tasty happy hour sips and yummy bites Monday-Friday from 4-7 p.m.

Here’s the happy hour lineup:

  • $7 cocktails (We’re loving the Thai Lemongrass Marg.)
  • $6 glasses of wine
  • $5 appetizers
  • $4 sake bombs

Plus, enjoy themed days like:

  • Maki Monday featuring $7 Sushi Donuts, $5 Temaki Handrolls, and $4 Sake Bombs
  • Tito’s Tuesday with $5 Tito’s Cocktails
  • Whiskey Wednesday, where you can enjoy half off all whiskey from all shelves

Ready to plan a trip? Check out the full menu.

We’ll drink to that.*

Reserve a table

