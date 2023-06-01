Looking for a new happy hour spot?

Cheers to another week, COLA. Looking for a new happy hour destination? Enter: Boku Kitchen & Saloon, a Pan-Asian restaurant in The Vista serving tasty happy hour sips and yummy bites Monday-Friday from 4-7 p.m.

Here’s the happy hour lineup:



$7 cocktails (We’re loving the Thai Lemongrass Marg.)

$6 glasses of wine

$5 appetizers

$4 sake bombs

Plus, enjoy themed days like:

Maki Monday featuring $7 Sushi Donuts, $5 Temaki Handrolls, and $4 Sake Bombs

Tito’s Tuesday with $5 Tito’s Cocktails

Whiskey Wednesday, where you can enjoy half off all whiskey from all shelves

Ready to plan a trip? Check out the full menu.

We’ll drink to that.*

Reserve a table