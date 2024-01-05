Food

Tour the Midlands food scene during Restaurant Week

Try something new at one of the many local restaurants participating in Restaurant Week SC, highlighting the food and beverage industry.

January 5, 2024 • 
David Stringer
Patio at Market on Main Columbia, SC | Photo via @marketonmaincolasc

Restaurant Week South Carolina, running from Thursday, January 11 through Sunday, January 21, is set to highlight the culinary diversity of the Midlands. The 11-day event invites diners to explore a range of multi-course menus specially curated by local restaurants.

Let’s dig in and see what’s on the menus around Cola.

American bites

  • Carolina Ale House – Columbiana (277 Columbiana Dr.): Choose from a three-course lunch or dinner for $24.99
  • Good Life Café (1216 Taylor St.): Choose a lunch special for $21 or dinner at half off.
  • Liberty Tap Room and Grill – Vista (828 Gervais St.): Enjoy a three-course dinner for $60 per couple.
  • Market on Main (1320 Main St. #150): Pair your $39 three-course meal with a $10 glass of wine.
  • Midwood Smokehouse (702 Cross Hill Rd.): The three-course meal for $25 per person, available for lunch and dinner.
  • Pearlz Oyster Bar (936 Gervais St.): The $40 three-course meal offers a variety. of seafood options.
  • Smoked (1643 Main St.): Indulge in a half-off lunch offering or a three-course meal for $55 at dinner.
  • The Grand (1621 Main St.): Deals include half off select lunch offerings or a three-course meal for $55 at dinner.

Asian fusion flavors

  • Boku Kitchen + Saloon (916 Gervais St.): Enjoy a three-course dinner for $26.
  • Hanabi Hibachi & Sushi (1624 Main St. #100): Enjoy a four-course meal for $30 at lunch and half off select lunch offerings.
  • Takosushi (multiple locations): Lunch and dinner specials for $25

International cuisine

  • Cowboy Brazilian Steakhouse (1508 Main St, Columbia, SC 29201): Delight in an all-you-can-eat dinner for $42.95.
  • Hampton Street Vineyard (1207 Hampton St.): The dinner menu includes a three-course meal for $38.
  • Publico Kitchen & Tap (multiple locations): Savor a three-course meal for $20, available for both lunch and dinner.
  • Uberrito (275 Park Terrace Dr. #800): The lunch menu special includes two burrito meals for $19.99.

Unique dining experiences

  • The Melting Pot – Columbia (multiple locations): Enjoy a fondue dinner priced at either $45 or $60 per person.
  • Urban Tiki (1621 Main St.): Try a 3-course Hawaiian dinner for $25.

Looking for more? Here’s a full list of participating restaurants.

