Where to meet for lunch on Main Street

Whether you’re fueling up for a busy afternoon or looking to take a delicious midday break, the 1600 block of Main Street has everything you need to make lunch the highlight of your day. You could:



Indulge in wood-fired dishes packed with bold flavors at Smoked We recommend : The Lobster Roll featuring tender Maine lobster, a zesty lemon tarragon aioli, and a buttery brioche bun, paired with crispy truffle fries.

: The Lobster Roll featuring tender Maine lobster, a zesty lemon tarragon aioli, and a buttery brioche bun, paired with crispy truffle fries. Head to 1624 Bistro We recommend : “The Michael” — grilled chicken, prosciutto, provolone, and a tangy dijonnaise, topped with fresh arugula and tomato, tucked into a soft Kaiser roll.

: “The Michael” — grilled chicken, prosciutto, provolone, and a tangy dijonnaise, topped with fresh arugula and tomato, tucked into a soft Kaiser roll. Hanabi Hibachi & Sush We recommend: The “Main Street Roll,” a vibrant sushi creation featuring kani, tuna, salmon, and cucumber, topped with yellowtail tuna and tobiko, all perfectly complemented by a touch of wasabi.

No matter your lunch mood, the 1600 block of Main Street has you covered. Grab your friends, co-workers, or treat yourself.

Explore more lunch options