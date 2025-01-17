Support Us Button Widget
Food

Where to meet for lunch on Main Street

Lunchtime just got a whole lot better.

January 17, 2025 • 
Michaela Leung
A photo of flatbread options at 1624 Bistro

Explore the culinary delights this area has to offer.

Photo provided by LTC Hospitality

Whether you’re fueling up for a busy afternoon or looking to take a delicious midday break, the 1600 block of Main Street has everything you need to make lunch the highlight of your day. You could:

  • Indulge in wood-fired dishes packed with bold flavors at Smoked. | We recommend: The Lobster Roll featuring tender Maine lobster, a zesty lemon tarragon aioli, and a buttery brioche bun, paired with crispy truffle fries.
  • Head to 1624 Bistro for fresh salads and hearty sandwiches. | We recommend: “The Michael” — grilled chicken, prosciutto, provolone, and a tangy dijonnaise, topped with fresh arugula and tomato, tucked into a soft Kaiser roll.
  • Hanabi Hibachi & Sushi delivers fresh sushi rolls and sizzling hibachi dishes. | We recommend: The “Main Street Roll,” a vibrant sushi creation featuring kani, tuna, salmon, and cucumber, topped with yellowtail tuna and tobiko, all perfectly complemented by a touch of wasabi.

No matter your lunch mood, the 1600 block of Main Street has you covered. Grab your friends, co-workers, or treat yourself.

Explore more lunch options

