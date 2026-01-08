Wine and dine around Columbia for Restaurant Week South Carolina

Make those reservations. Restaurant Week South Carolina is underway through Sunday, Jan. 18.

Whether you’re looking to try something new or visit an old favorite, participating restaurants offer special deals to entice Columbians to get out and eat local.

Here are my five Editor’s Picks:

The longtime Vista staple is known for its shrimp and grits, but it will be hard to pass up the fire-roasted Vista Chicken served with a side of mashed potatoes topped with a creamy white wine and butter sauce.

When I’m out to eat, I like to try something I’d probably never make at home, like the Smoked Manchester Farms Quail or the Braised Short Ribs and grits.

HSV’s Restaurant Week menu is loaded with so many options that it might be hard to choose. Depending on the weather outside, you may want something warm and hearty, like the Braised Cab Short Ribs, or something seasonal, like the Roasted Winter Pumpkin Pasta, paired with one of the many wine options.

Where else in Columbia are you getting an 8 oz. elk filet? Start with the duck wings, and this could be your chance to try something you’ve never had before.

This one’s a deal at only $30 per person. Try the Rigatoni Al Dorato, and you’ll be looking forward to your return visit to this fine Devine Street spot.

Start with the Meatballs and Burrata before deciding between the Sweet Tea Brined Pork Chop and the Lamb Osso Buco. Better yet, bring a friend and share your dish and a view of the Five Points fountain.

For 20 more restaurant options, here’s the full lineup.