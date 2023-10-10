Sip and savor at these wine bars in Columbia

Craving a quality glass of vino sans the $500 plane ticket to Napa? Us too.
Fortunately, Soda City is home to several wineries + wine bars where you can enjoy a fresh glass (and even take home a bottle). Check out these six local spots.
Lula Drake Wine Parlour, 1635 Main St. | This charming downtown restaurant + wine bar was a 2023 James Beard award finalist. We recommend splitting a bottle with friends over dinner or taking advantage of Lula Drake’s late night hours for a post-supper nightcap.
Hampton Street Vineyards, 1207 Hampton St. | This premier destination for fine wine has been a Cola staple since 1995. Hampton offers an extensive beverage menu as well as an expertly crafted menu of French cuisine.
Moltó Vino, 4605 Forest Dr., Ste. 6 | If you’ve ever dreamt of a place with 24/7 wine service, you were musing about Moltó Vino. The semi private bar for members + their friends offers 32 self-service wine taps, golf simulators, and a retail wine selection. Join the membership waitlist.
Gervais & Vine, 620 Gervais St. | Head to this Mediterranean locale in Vista for its extensive wine list +fresh nightly specials. Pro tip: Make a reservation.
Vino Garage Wine and Beer, 2501 Main St. A | Eager to wow your friends with specialty wine and beer that they can’t get anywhere elsewhere? Vino Garage is the place to go. The shop and bar has a rotating selection of 20 wines by the glass + any bottle on its shelves can be opened for a small corkage fee.
Travinia Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar, 101 Sparkleberry Crossing Rd. | Coined as “a slice of Italy in Columbia,” this eatery offers innovative takes on traditional Italian cuisine as well as various Italian wines. Bonus: Travinia also has a robust selection of martinis and other hand crafted cocktails.