Food

Sip and savor at these wine bars in Columbia

Try a glass, enjoy a tasting, or take home a bottle at these Cola wine bars.

October 10, 2023 • 
Emily Shea-Owen
Lula Drake

Lula Drake’s wine list frequently rotates, but always includes natural wines that come from small-scale vinters.

Photo by @ashsappley

Craving a quality glass of vino sans the $500 plane ticket to Napa? Us too.

Fortunately, Soda City is home to several wineries + wine bars where you can enjoy a fresh glass (and even take home a bottle). Check out these six local spots.

Lula Drake Wine Parlour, 1635 Main St. | This charming downtown restaurant + wine bar was a 2023 James Beard award finalist. We recommend splitting a bottle with friends over dinner or taking advantage of Lula Drake’s late night hours for a post-supper nightcap.

Hampton Street Vineyards, 1207 Hampton St. | This premier destination for fine wine has been a Cola staple since 1995. Hampton offers an extensive beverage menu as well as an expertly crafted menu of French cuisine.

Eight bottles of wine at Moltó Vino Wine Bar in Columbia, SC.

Moltó Vino members get access to exclusive events and wine tastings.

Photo by @moltovino.wineclub

Moltó Vino, 4605 Forest Dr., Ste. 6 | If you’ve ever dreamt of a place with 24/7 wine service, you were musing about Moltó Vino. The semi private bar for members + their friends offers 32 self-service wine taps, golf simulators, and a retail wine selection. Join the membership waitlist.

Gervais & Vine, 620 Gervais St. | Head to this Mediterranean locale in Vista for its extensive wine list +fresh nightly specials. Pro tip: Make a reservation.

Vino Garage Wine and Beer, 2501 Main St. A | Eager to wow your friends with specialty wine and beer that they can’t get anywhere elsewhere? Vino Garage is the place to go. The shop and bar has a rotating selection of 20 wines by the glass + any bottle on its shelves can be opened for a small corkage fee.

Travinia Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar, 101 Sparkleberry Crossing Rd. | Coined as “a slice of Italy in Columbia,” this eatery offers innovative takes on traditional Italian cuisine as well as various Italian wines. Bonus: Travinia also has a robust selection of martinis and other hand crafted cocktails.

