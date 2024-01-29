Gamecock Baseball 2024 season preview

With a pair of preseason All Americans and a No. 12 ranking, the Gamecock baseball team has their sights on a return trip to the College World Series — a trip that’s been elusive for over a decade.

Now in his seventh season, Head Coach Mark Kingston hopes a blend of veteran talent and new stars will take them back to Omaha.

Notable home games

The SEC leads all conferences with eight top-25-ranked teams. Here are the ranked teams the Gamecocks will face at home or a neutral site, including two annual ACC rivals.



No. 9 Clemson | Friday, March 1-3 | March 1 at Founders Park, March 2 at Segra Park, March 3 at Clemson

No. 11 Texas A&M | Friday, April 5-7 | Founders Park

No. 17 North Carolina | Tuesday, April 9 | Charlotte, NC at Truist Park

No. 3 Arkansas | Friday, April 19-21 | Founders Park

Quoted

“We were ranked because of our pitching last year, and nobody knew what our hitting would look like. It seems to be the reverse this year,” said Mark Kingston in his preseason press conference last week.

“I think our hitting is pretty well established when you have two All-Americans returning. I think it’s safe to say our offense is going to be pretty good, which is probably why we’re ranked right now. I expect our pitching to step up just like our offense did last year.”

Players to watch

This year’s Gamecock team is expected to have some offensive firepower, thanks to a few returning players and incoming transfers.



With the ingredients for a high-powered offense and the potential for a strong pitching staff, the Gamecocks like their chances to return to post-season play. Grab a ticket to cheer on the squad as they look to keep the winning seasons rolling.