Gamecocks Women’s Soccer aim to bury competition

The Gamecocks look to capitalize on the team’s success from last season where they won the SEC Tournament and reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

August 8, 2023 • 
David Stringer
gamecockwsoccer_365774724_239622238471994_8828768715877737388_n.png

South Carolina women’s soccer team gear up for the 2023 regular season. | Photo by Gamecocks women’s soccer

The 2023 Gamecock women’s soccer team is gearing up for their opening match at Stone Stadium tomorrow afternoon at 5 p.m. against Duke.

With several top players returning, they’ll look to capitalize on the team’s success from last season where they won the SEC Tournament and reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

Players to watch:

  • Catherine Barry: The senior standout led the team with 10 goals and seven assists last season. Her experience and leadership will be pivotal.
  • Shae O’Rourke: After an impressive debut season, the sophomore, who scored six goals and earned SEC All-Freshman Team honors, is poised to make an even bigger impact.
  • Brinley Murphy: The newcomer has already made waves by being named the USA Today Girls Soccer Player of the Year. With such a prestigious accolade, expectations are high for her debut in the Gamecocks’ lineup.

The team, traditionally known for its defense, is evolving into an offensive powerhouse. Both Catherine and Shae are offensive-minded with a goal to elevate the Gamecocks to new heights.

