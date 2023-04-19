Good news for locals

Did you know you have until next Monday to share good, local news with your neighbors on Nextdoor and be entered for a chance to win $500 in cold hard cash?

The road to possibly winning the cash is simple:



At the top of all of our articles, there are buttons to easily share stories, and we’ve recently added a button to share on Nextdoor. After clicking the icon, you’ll either log in or create a new Nextdoor account. Create a post using your favorite COLAtoday article with a caption for your community. Once you are happy with your post, click “POST” and you will be entered to win $500 automatically. Respond with likes + comments You can share as many articles as you’d like, just as long as you believe they will benefit your neighborhood!

The winner will be announced on Wednesday, May 10 in our newsletter and social channels. There’s no limit on the number of entries for the contest. The selected winner will be someone who shares a story that receives a lot of engagement (likes, comments, and shares) on Nextdoor.